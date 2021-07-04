RTW Investments LP Purchases 20,781 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,060,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $444.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.