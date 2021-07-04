Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of QIWI worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QIWI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 177,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in QIWI by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in QIWI in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in QIWI by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 332,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QIWI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB raised shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. QIWI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI plc has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $667.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Research analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

About QIWI

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

