Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $388,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

AXSM opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

