Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $409,000 Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,027.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

