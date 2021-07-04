Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $439,000 Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Daktronics worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,973,000 after acquiring an additional 219,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 35,876 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 190,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.43 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

