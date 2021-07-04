Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $376,000 in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Build-A-Bear Workshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $272.65 million, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

