Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 203,496 Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 203,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESGC opened at $1.50 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.