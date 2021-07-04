Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Solid Biosciences worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

