Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 88,012 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 243,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.04 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $656.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

