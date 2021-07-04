Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $357,000 Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Resources Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Resources Connection by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

