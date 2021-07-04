Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report sales of $153.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $154.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $619.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $624.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $664.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.