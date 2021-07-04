SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by HN Saltoro Capital LP

HN Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 260.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

