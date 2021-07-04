salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $76,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.