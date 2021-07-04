Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to $12.35

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.35 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.16.

SAND stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

