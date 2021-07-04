Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$13.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.11. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.