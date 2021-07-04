Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

