Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €103.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.80 ($118.59).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €88.74 ($104.40) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €93.66. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

