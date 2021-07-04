Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in June

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Santos stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Santos has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.