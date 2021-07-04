Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in June

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Santos stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Santos has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55.
Santos Company Profile
