Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.19.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

