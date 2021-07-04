Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,771. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

