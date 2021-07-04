Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $69.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.