Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERO. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.50.

Shares of ERO opened at C$25.50 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.98 and a one year high of C$29.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

