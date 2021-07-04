SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Aegis decreased their target price on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 219,623 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

