Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Update

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SEEL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 4,106,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,168. The company has a market cap of $221.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEEL. Guggenheim began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.