Sei Investments Co. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFBK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $833.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

