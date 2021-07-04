Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,600 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

