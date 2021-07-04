Sei Investments Co. Sells 465,491 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $47,058,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

BNL opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

