Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,360 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

