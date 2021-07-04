Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hub Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hub Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

