Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 150,706 shares.The stock last traded at $16.89 and had previously closed at $16.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $6,246,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

