Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $38,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

