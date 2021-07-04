Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

NYSE SXT opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

