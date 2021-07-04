SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

SGBAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

SGBAF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.