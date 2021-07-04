Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 6%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 128,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,395,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

The company has a market cap of $736.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. TRV GP LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $10,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 860.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 155.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

