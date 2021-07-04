Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 81.80 ($1.07). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 472,453 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The company has a market cap of £246.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Severfield’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

