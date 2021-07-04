SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 95.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

PRGO stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

