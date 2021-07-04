SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

