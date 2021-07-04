SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.30. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $185.24 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,164.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

