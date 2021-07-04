SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,689,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,221,000.

BATS ECH opened at $28.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

