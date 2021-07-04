SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 366 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

