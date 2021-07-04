SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72.
PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.
