Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,109,066 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,109,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,284,000. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $321,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

OCDX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.43. 361,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,524. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

