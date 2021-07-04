Shapiro Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,991. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.48 and a one year high of $507.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

