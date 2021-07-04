Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

PG traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $135.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,572,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $120.88 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

