Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces None Dividend of $18.75

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced a None dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 18.75 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years.

SHEN stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

