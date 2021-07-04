SHIBA INU 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $387.30 Million (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.37 billion and $387.30 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00131009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00166779 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,739.14 or 1.00539249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.83 or 0.00885097 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

