Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Expands By 40.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Air China stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.39. Air China has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

