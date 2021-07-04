Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Decreases By 33.3%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
About Air New Zealand
