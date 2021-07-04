Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Decreases By 33.3%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

