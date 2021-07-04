Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Increases By 25.2%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AIRC stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,611,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.