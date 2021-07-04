Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Decreases By 18.0%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

